Here’s what’s up for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Red-breasted Sapsucker, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Welcome to post-holiday Tuesday! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BABY STORY TIME: Bring your up-to-12-month-old(s) to Southwest Library for stories, songs, and rhymes, 10:30 am. Free as always. (9010 35th SW)

PRIORITIZE PARKS/STREETS PROJECTS: Your Voice, Your Choice offers you the chance to participate in city budgeting. Current process: Prioritize proposed parks/streets projects in District 1. Tonight’s meeting starts at 5:30 pm, South Park Community Center. Not many opinions yet online – as you can see here – so you can still make a big difference. (8319 8th Ave. S.)

PHOTOGRAPHY WORKSHOP: 5:30 pm at Delridge Library, learn about travel photography. Free but first-come first-served, limited space. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

ULTIMATE FAMILY FRISBEE: Everybody is welcome to come play! 6:30 pm at Fairmount Playfield. (5400 Fauntleroy Way SW)

NO BLOCK WATCH CAPTAINS’ MEETING: Due to the proximity to the holiday, the West Seattle Block Watch Captains’ Network meeting that would have happened tonight is canceled – next one June 25th.

DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY NETWORK: 7 pm at Duwamish Longhouse. Our calendar listing includes the agenda for this group of community advocates from around West Seattle and South Park. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

SUFFERING F-HEADS: 9 pm, the punk/jazz duo plays Parliament Tavern. 21+. No cover. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

LOOK INTO THE FUTURE … with our complete calendar!