DEAL: Last days for earlybird discount registration for Loop the ‘Lupe 2019

It’s the only fun(draiser) of its kind in West Seattle, and you have just a few more days to register at the earlybird discount rate! The photo and announcement are from the organizers of Loop the ‘Lupe:

Loop the ‘Lupe Obstacle Course 5K is in full swing for its third year, with some new additions and plenty of fun for the entire family! The early registration discount is done after May 10 (prices for the obstacle course and 5K run/walk go from $28 to $35), so please sign up soon at loopthelupe.com.

“The Loop” — a benefit for the social outreach work at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish — is happening on June 8 at Walt Hundley Playfield, with the obstacle course event starting at 11 a.m. (a similar schedule to last year). There are four events families can take part in: the obstacle course 5K, the no-obstacle 5K run/walk, the 1K Youth Dash for kids under 8 (parental involvement recommended), and the no-obstacle, 100% flat “Senior Saunter,” for walkers (and those in wheelchairs!) aged 65+.

This year’s event will again feature BBQ for purchase from OLG’s Knights of Columbus, and a beer garden provided by The Beer Junction. This year’s entertainment is West Seattle’s beloved School of Rock band, and we’re improving our reception area to make this a fun party the whole afternoon long. We’re also making improvements on our obstacles to make the action faster, wetter, and better than before!

The 2019 Loop is also part of a fond farewell for Fr. Jack Walmesley, who’s retiring after more than 40 years of priesthood, 17 of them at OLG. The Walmesley Center that the race’s proceeds will go to is named after him, and we’re honored to have him participate in one last Loop as our pastor!

We’re expecting more than 500 participants this year, so get your registration in and GET IN THE LOOP! Watch for fun pre-race events at West Seattle Runner and Ounces Taproom in the weeks to come!