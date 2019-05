(2018 WSB photo)

Another quick weekend preview: Tomorrow night, HONK! Fest West starts three days of fun, free music in the streets in three nearby neighborhoods: 5-9 pm Friday at three spots in South Park, 1-6 pm Saturday at four in White Center, 2-6 pm Sunday at two in Columbia City. Bands, times, locations are all listed here. Haven’t been to HONK! Fest West (which visited West Seattle back in 2010)? It’s explained here.