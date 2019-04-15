Looking for college cash? Application time for West Seattle Rotary’s Gambriell Scholarship

One of the ways in which the Rotary Club of West Seattle serves the community is by offering college-scholarship money. It’s application time for one of their programs – here’s the announcement:

Scholarship opportunity – The Rotary Club of West Seattle Service Foundation offers the Vern Gambriell Scholarship, an annual award totaling about $6,000, to one or more students in order to make it possible for students to pursue a post-secondary educational program at an accredited institution.

The specific desire of this West Seattle donor (Vern Gambriell) is that assistance is provided to students who would not otherwise be able to attend college and that preference will be given to residents of West Seattle. Therefore, this scholarship is awarded based on financial need and academic merit. Funds may be used for tuition and fees and is sent directly from the Scholarship Fund to the school once the information from the student is provided.

Application Deadline – May 17. Click here for more information.