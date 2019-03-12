West Seattle Tuesday: Delridge light-rail station workshop and 6 more options

(Bald eagle pair post-mating at Lincoln Park, photographed by Mark MacDonald)

Second Tuesday means a busy night for community involvement. So that’s a big part of the highlight list from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TODDLER STORY TIME: 10:30 am at West Seattle (Admiral) Library. (2306 42nd SW)

DELRIDGE STATION COMMUNITY WORKSHOP: Second of this week’s two meetings involving planning for West Seattle light rail – 6:30 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, a workshop specifically focused on community input regarding the Delridge station, easternmost of the three stations proposed for the West Seattle line. Here’s the official flyer from Sound Transit. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: 6:30 pm at The Sanctuary at Admiral. Agenda highlights are in our calendar listing, including a look ahead to this summer’s ANA-presented (and WSB-co-sponsored) Summer Concerts at Hiawatha series. (2656 42nd SW)

SOUTH DELRIDGE COMMUNITY GROUP: First general meeting of the year! 7 pm at 2 Fingers Social. (9211 Delridge Way SW)

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: Final plans for the March 19th general membership meeting and Food Fest are on the agenda for tonight’s Fauntleroy Community Association business meeting, as is a briefing on the Fauntleroy Creek culverts replacement plan, as previewed here. 7 pm at the Fauntleroy Schoolhouse conference room – community members always welcome. (9131 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE BOOSTER CLUB: The student-support group meets at 7 pm in the West Seattle High School library. (3000 California SW)

WAX AND OIL: DJs and live painting, starting at 8 pm at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

