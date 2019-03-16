SUNDAY: Puget Park trails need you!

(File photo – trail in Puget Park)

Sunny and warm-ish weather is forecast for tomorrow. Here’s a great way to start your Sunday! The announcement was sent by Colin:

Come join us to improve the Puget Park trail, this Sunday, March 17th from 9-noon.

Community support is needed to continue Puget Park trail improvements. Several neighbors have come together to lead this Puget Ridge family-friendly community event. Please stop by and give whatever time you have, every little bits helps, even just swing by to say “thank you”. Our presence and participation at this event demonstrates to Seattle Parks that we care and appreciate improvements they are making to the parks in our neighborhood.

We plan to have a series of trails project throughout the spring and summer. Below is our work party calendar.

March 17th Spring kickoff

April 7th Volunteer days

May 5th Join hands day

June 1st National trail day This one is on Saturday

June 23rd Seattle work day

August 18th

September 15th

October 6th Fall Planting Party