DEAL! Early-bird registration open for 2019 West Seattle 5K

(2018 West Seattle 5K photo by David Hutchinson)

Ten weeks from today, runners and walkers will fill Alki Avenue for a few hours during the 2019 West Seattle 5K. If you’re planning to be among them, you can register now and get the early-bird discount. The WS5K (with community sponsors including WSB) starts just after 9 am on Sunday, May 19th, at 61st/Alki, and raises money for West Seattle High School students via the PTSA. You can register online right now by going here; don’t procrastinate, as the early-bird rate is this month only!