UPDATE: Vehicle-on-side crash on Fauntleroy Way

(WSB photo)

1:10 AM: Seattle Fire reports that one person has been extricated from a car that went sideways in the 5600 block of Fauntleroy Way SW. That person’s being evaluated. The road is blocked both ways right now.

1:32 AM: The car is midblock south of Findlay. 1 person is going to the hospital via private ambulance; SFD is leaving the scene, but SPD still has the road blocked – no tow truck yet. At least one parked car is reportedly damaged.

(Texted photo)

1:57 AM: A reader just texted that photo showing the other side of the vehicle – a pickup truck – and says the street has reopened.