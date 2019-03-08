8 for your West Seattle Friday

(Photo by David Hutchinson. Ever wonder what that boat’s doing off Alki? It’s explained here.)

Some of what’s up for your final Friday of March:

COUNCILMEMBER’S DISTRICT OFFICE HOURS: West Seattle/South Park City Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s monthly district office hours are 2-7 pm today, Southwest Customer Service Center. (2801 SW Thistle)

PUZZLE ROOM: LibraryLab invites you to drop in for “a puzzle room challenge. Can you break into one of our locked boxes in 30 minutes or less?” 4-5:30 pm at Southwest Library. (9010 35th SW)

SOUTH PARK SPRAYPARK: Seattle Parks is having an “open house” for your comments on changes at the South Park Community Center, including a spraypark plan. Stop by 5-8 pm. (8319 8th Ave. S.)

MADISON MS MUSIC FUNDRAISER: Swing dance and silent auction! 6:30-9 pm, featuring the West Seattle Big Band as well as student musicians. (3429 45th SW)

GARY BENSON: Live music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

‘INTO THE WOODS’: 7:30 pm curtain for the second night of the West Seattle High School spring production. Check our calendar listing for details including ticket info. (3000 California SW)

AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm, Natalie Wouldn’t, The Bandulus, and The Drove. $8. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

AT PARLIAMENT TAVERN: “A little bit of pop” with Welcome Strangers, Bucket of Honey. 9 pm at the Parliament Tavern. $8. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

