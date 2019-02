SCHOOLS: Monday closures announced

(updated 3:50 pm) The school closures are coming in. We’ll continue adding to this list.

Districts

SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Closed Monday

HIGHLINE PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Closed Monday

VASHON ISLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT: Closed Monday

Private/parochial/other schools

EXPLORER WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL: Closed Monday

HOLY ROSARY: Closed Monday, no preschool or BASE

WESTSIDE SCHOOL: Closed Monday

SUMMIT ATLAS: Closed Monday

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE: Closed Monday

KENNEDY CATHOLIC HS: Closed Monday, activities canceled

Preschools/day cares

FAUNTLEROY CHILDREN’S CENTER: Closed Monday

LITTLE PILGRIM SCHOOL: Closed Monday

