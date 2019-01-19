YOU CAN HELP! Get looped in on pitching in with Loop the Lupe 2019

(WSB photo from 2018 Loop the Lupe)

Summer is closer than you think. So are fun summer events like Loop the Lupe. They run on volunteer power and need to stock up on that early, so you’re invited to find out more. From organizer Brian Callanan:

CALLING ALL VOLUNTEERS! An informational meeting on how you can help make the Loop the Lupe Obstacle Course and 5K Fun Run in 2019 a smashing success is happening Wednesday, January 23rd, 7 p.m., at the Pastoral Center at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. School groups, families looking for volunteer hours, WE WANT YOU!! Help us take this event over the top- -it’s happening June 8 at Walt Hundley Playfield! RSVP to loopthelupe@gmail.com. Thanks, and GET IN THE LOOP!

The OLG Pastoral Center is on the NE corner of 35th SW/SW Myrtle.