West Seattle New Year’s Day 2019: What you need to know. Plus fireworks photos!

(Photo by Robert Spears)

Happy 2018! Here’s information you might find helpful on this New Year’s Day, interspersed with photos from the midnight fireworks (THANK YOU to everyone who sent photos!)

NEW YEAR’S DAY WALKS: Emerald City Wanderers are hosting 5- and 10-kilometer walks in West Seattle, sanctioned by the American Volkssport Association, noncompetitive. Start any time between 9 am and noon from St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church. Routes go through North Admiral, with 10K walkers heading down to Jack Block Park. Hot soup and snacks! (3050 California SW)

NEW YEAR’S DAY ALKI POLAR BEAR SWIM: 10 am sharp on the beach across from Duke’s – you’re advised to be there by 9:45. Here’s the original announcement. (57th SW/Alki SW)

NEW YEAR’S DAY FITNESS: Yoga and Nia classes this morning! See our Holiday Guide for info.

(Photo by Bill Morgan, from Hamilton Viewpoint)

RESTAURANTS THAT TOLD US THEY WOULD BE OPEN TODAY: Here’s our list – with the annual caveat that some establishments may have changed their plan since we called, so if you discover a discrepancy, please let us know – thank you!

TRANSIT/TRANSPORTATION INFO: Sunday schedule for Metro today … No Water Taxi service … Sound Transit Express buses are on Sunday schedules … Washington State Ferries‘ Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run is on its regular weekday schedule … No charge for street parking in neighborhoods where the city has pay stations.

TRASH/RECYCLING: No pickup today, and everyone’s schedule slides a day again this week, same as last week.

SEATTLE PARKS FACILITIES: Here’s the list from Parks – what’s closed, what’s open.

LIBRARIES: All Seattle Public Library and King County Library System facilities are closed today.

(Photo by David Hutchinson, from Seacrest Park)

HOLIDAY LIGHTS AND OTHER INFO FOR TODAY/TONIGHT … see the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide.