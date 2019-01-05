WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory for late tonight through Sunday morning

You know what to do – charge everything; the National Weather Service has announced a Wind Advisory for our area for 10 pm tonight through 10 am Sunday. Read it in full here. The NWS says this could bring “south to southwest wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.” And while advisories don’t always pan out, Michael points out (via an emailed tip – thank you!) that even weather analyst Cliff Mass is sounding the alarm, saying “it is highly probable that this will be a major wind event.”