5:13 PM: SFD has a “scenes of violence” response headed to the 3600 block of SW Donovan in Upper Fauntleroy. More info to come.

5:21 PM: Per scanner, SFD reports “a non-injured patient who is refusing treatment” so their response is being downsized. No other information so far on circumstances.

5:25 PM: Our crew is told the original call was that someone had a weapon and might have been injured, but neither has turned out to be the case.