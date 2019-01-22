West Seattle, Washington

23 Wednesday

44℉

PM TRAFFIC ALERT: Stalled vehicle on low bridge; Ambaum fire; other updates

January 22, 2019 5:00 pm
9 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle video

5 PM: Thanks for the tip. The SDOT video camera on the “low bridge” confirms a stalled vehicle on the right side of the westbound lanes. Rainy commute, so bring your patience; if you’re headed eastbound out of West Seattle, for example, the high bridge looks as backed up as any AM commute.

5:10 PM: A second vehicle (unofficial apparently, no rollers) showed up/pulled over to help, and now both vehicles have moved along, so the low bridge is clear again.

5:25 PM: Given it’s so ugly out there, we’ll keep this atop the stream for a while. Another problem: 1st and Massachusetts, a blockage, blamed on “debris.” (Update: According to radio communication, a sign of some sort.)

6:20 PM: If you are heading to or from Burien, heads up – there’s an apartment fire just south of White Center, Ambaum and 122nd. Even some Seattle Fire units are now being sent to help out.

6:46 PM: Metro says the Ambaum fire is delaying Route 120. Meantime, the low bridge has closed so a vessel can get through.

9 Replies to "PM TRAFFIC ALERT: Stalled vehicle on low bridge; Ambaum fire; other updates"

  • Scott January 22, 2019 (5:33 pm)
    Ugly?  

    • WSB January 22, 2019 (5:36 pm)
      Unless you like long backups, in which case it’s beautiful!

  • run_dmc January 22, 2019 (5:51 pm)
    Wow – can see the bridge from house and EB bridge it’s completely backed up.   Unless you have to, I would not try to leave WSEA right now, and likely not for a while.

  • Coffeedude January 22, 2019 (6:08 pm)
    SPD could make a fortune ticketing in the bus lane.  On the bridge now and car after car is using the bus lane.

  • Sam January 22, 2019 (6:13 pm)
    Waited at 4th-Lenora until 6:10 for 5:52 37 that never showed. Decided to cut my losses and head to 3rd-Virginia for (hopefully) a 56 in a few. 

  • tiredofgovernmentgreed January 22, 2019 (6:15 pm)
    All of the West Seattle metro buses are routed over the Spokane St. low bridge, correct?  Then why hasn’t the city positioned a tow truck to move stalled vehicles?  If the city is pushing everyone to mass transit during Viadoom they need to keep key transit lanes open.  

    • WSB January 22, 2019 (6:22 pm)
      No, they are not.

  • Sam January 22, 2019 (6:16 pm)
    And at 6:15, just saw 37 cross 3rd. Argh. 

  • TJ January 22, 2019 (6:17 pm)
    I went to Sodo twice today, and 3:30 this afternoon (unplanned work emergency) was worse than 6:45 this morning. The backup wasn’t quite as long, but the crawl was terrible for some reason and ot took longer

