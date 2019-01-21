MLK DAY OF SERVICE: WestSide Baby gets a boost

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a Day of Service for many – among them, thousands of volunteers organized via United Way of King County. Dozens of them are helping out at WestSide Baby‘s regional headquarters in White Center – including a big group of Starbucks workers, many of whom brought along their own kids.

WestSide Baby relies on a lot of volunteer help to “process gently used donated items and prepare them to be distributed to children in our community … quality checking clothing items, getting clothes on our shelves and filling actual orders from hundreds of social workers who help local low-income families.” Among the items they’re quality-checking, car seats:

The MLK Day of Service also points out that “WestSide Baby is the only social service agency in West King county area that collects, inspects and distributes free diapers, clothing, cribs and safety gear for babies and children. More than 114 local social service agencies, including shelters and food banks, rely upon us to provide critical necessities for low-income families.” WestSide Baby executive director Nancy Woodland says they have an ongoing need for volunteers, especially with car seats.

Contact WS Baby if you can help – here’s how.