Goodwill launches pickup service for part of West Seattle

Almost four months after its dropoff spot closed because of impending redevelopment, Seattle Goodwill has just announced it has launched pickup service in part of West Seattle – zip codes 98116, 98126, 98136, 98146. (Here’s a zip-code map.) “The simple act of cleaning out your closets and donating to Goodwill will help others with free job training and education programs,” says Goodwill, which will make pickups between 9:30 am and 2:30 pm, on days you can schedule in advance by going here. The items have to be left outside your residence; the driver can’t go inside. Also, if you want to schedule a donation pickup for a business, school, or church, they ask that you call instead – 206-583-8099. Here are the guidelines for how to get your donations ready.