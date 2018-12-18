Special Olympics Polar Plunge returning to Alki in February

(Photo from the first of two Special Olympics Polar Plunges held at Alki in 2010 & 2011)

For the first time in eight years, Special Olympics of Washington is bringing its Polar Plunge fundraiser back to Alki Beach – and it’s hoping to make a really huge splash. The event set for 1 p.m. Saturday, February 9th, is aimed at setting a world record:

For the Seattle Polar Plunge on Saturday, February 9, polar plungers everywhere are invited to help break the Guinness World Record for the most simultaneous polar plungers. More than 1,800 participants with warm hearts and nerves of steel are needed to crush the current Guinness World Record set in 2015 in Poland.

This will be the biggest one of six Special Olympics-benefiting Polar Plunges around the state in early 2019. It’ll feature police volunteers, as it’s supported by the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run, but all are welcome to participate – you can register here.

(P.S. This is not related to the New Year’s Day Polar Bear Swim at Alki – still awaiting official word on that!)