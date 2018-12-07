HAPPENING NOW: Christmas Ship’s first 2018 night in West Seattle

7:57 PM: We’re at Lowman Beach, where the Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship has just arrived for its first of four West Seattle stops over two nights. The seasonal serenading, courtesy of on-board singers, will be happening here for about 20 minutes, then on to Alki for an 8:40 pm stop (near the Bathhouse). More to come!

8:17 PM: Great crowd at Lowman. After a singalong of “Joy to the World,” the Christmas Ship and the 8 boats accompanying it are now Alki-bound.

8:44 PM: The Choir of the Sound is just concluding its first Alki song.