FOLLOWUP: West Seattle Junction parking-lot donation drive update

In the first week-plus of a dozen-plus West Seattle Junction merchants hosting in-store donation boxes to help raise money to keep the four free-to-shoppers parking lots in The Junction, they’ve collected $690, according to Junction Association executive director Lora Radford. More than a third of that ($245) was from Husky Deli customers; other participants reported two-digit tallies from $12 to $70. In a note to participating merchants, Radford says, “It’s heartwarming to see our community helping all of us pay for the parking lots” and reiterates that it’s “one of many ways we’re going to raise funds.” Her note also recaps that the cost of renting and operating the four lots “has skyrocketed from $90,000 (2016) to over $245,000 (2019).” Next update, mid-January.
