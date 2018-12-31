West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: West Seattle Junction parking-lot donation drive update

December 31, 2018 2:21 pm
(WSB photo from December 19)

In the first week-plus of a dozen-plus West Seattle Junction merchants hosting in-store donation boxes to help raise money to keep the four free-to-shoppers parking lots in The Junction, they’ve collected $690, according to Junction Association executive director Lora Radford. More than a third of that ($245) was from Husky Deli customers; other participants reported two-digit tallies from $12 to $70. In a note to participating merchants, Radford says, “It’s heartwarming to see our community helping all of us pay for the parking lots” and reiterates that it’s “one of many ways we’re going to raise funds.” Her note also recaps that the cost of renting and operating the four lots “has skyrocketed from $90,000 (2016) to over $245,000 (2019).” Next update, mid-January.

  • Wonderer December 31, 2018 (3:15 pm)
    Would love to see Junction merchants do a survey with how their customers arrived. What % drove what % walked. What % rode bikes. What % came by bus.  The question I have for them is: if parking goes away do they feel people will still patronize their businesses(and let them stay in business)??

