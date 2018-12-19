JUNCTION PARKING: Help save the lots, get an ornament!

When you are out in The Junction doing your last-minute holiday shopping – and beyond – you will see something new in 14 shops: In-store donation boxes like the one above, to rev up the fundraising campaign to help Junction merchants pay the dramatically increasing bill for providing you with “free” parking. That bill – taxes, rent, fees – will total almost a quarter-million dollars next year, says Junction Association executive director Lora Radford. So every few bucks helps. And while supplies last, a donation of at least $5 will get you a classic Junction tree ornament from a rare cache that recently turned up!

The donation boxes are at these West Seattle Junction businesses:

CAPERS

8 Limbs Yoga Centers

Emerald Water Anglers (WSB sponsor)

Fleurt

Hotwire Coffee

Husky Deli

Jan’s Beauty Supply

Next to Nature

Northwest Art & Frame

Pegasus Book Exchange

Stop n’ Shop

Thunder Road Guitars (WSB sponsor)

Verizon West Seattle

Zamboanga

You can drink beer to support the lots, too.