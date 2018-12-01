Close call for 2 women, child in West Seattle car fire

Thanks to Jeff for the photo from a car fire in the 3200 block of Harbor Avenue SW this afternoon. It wasn’t an unusual callout – one engine, no investigator – but after seeing Jeff’s photo, we asked Seattle Fire spokesperson Kristin Tinsley about it. Here’s her reply: “Two adult females and a child were in the vehicle when they started having vehicle problems and pulled over. This was an engine fire. Due to the vehicle owners being on site, and no reason to suspect anything suspicious, fire investigators were not called to the scene. The road was shut down for approximately 25 minutes.” Jeff says he called 911 and SFD was there within two minutes.