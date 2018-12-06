6 for your West Seattle Monday

(Photo by Susan Romanenghi)

From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:

GIVING TREE: Time’s ticking! Donate by Friday for families at Hickman House via the tree at CAPERS. (4525 California SW)

AFTERNOON BOOK GROUP: 2 pm at Southwest Library. This month’s title is “The Snow Child” by Eowyn Ivey. (9010 35th SW)

WE 3 CAROLERS: Singing for shoppers tonight at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor), 5:30-7:30 pm. (4201 SW Morgan)

FAMILY STORY TIME: 6:30 pm at High Point Library. (3411 SW Raymond)

HAM JAM: Newly licensed amateur-radio operator? As previewed here Sunday, this is for you. 5:45-7:15 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building. (4217 SW Oregon)

RIPPIN CHICKEN: 9:30 pm, Rippin Chicken performs at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)