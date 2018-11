Hard to see on a rainy night, but that puddling on SW Trenton just west of 34th SW isn’t just from the rain. Water is bubbling up from the street because of a break. Thanks to the area residents who tipped us about this; one neighbor said a crew was out flagging gas lines in advance of the repair crew. They were gone before we got there; another neighbor said Seattle Public Utilities told them that work won’t start until morning.