YOU CAN HELP: ‘Sister Schools’ donation drive this week

From Robin Graham of the Louisa Boren STEM K-8 PTA:

Some of the classrooms at Louisa Boren STEM K-8 have chosen to participate in the Sister Schools program. Through pictures and stories, our students have learned about the overwhelming difficulties faced by children in Ugandan schools and orphanages. Following the presentation, a supply drive has been organized, and all children are encouraged to participate in ways personally meaningful to them. Both NEW and LIKE NEW items are being accepted at STEM and will be sent through Sister Schools to Uganda. Below is a list of items in order of importance that we will be collecting and we wanted to invite the community to support this drive.

Primary Needs

School Supplies: Pencils, pens, paper, pencil sharpeners, erasers, chalk, three-ring binders, spiral notebooks.

Books: Dictionaries, atlases, children’s books, beginning readers, textbook sets, reference works.

Sports Equipment: Soccer, softball, baseball, basketball, volleyball, football, playground balls.

Secondary Needs

Arts and Crafts: Crayons, colored paper, glue, scissors, rulers, coloring books, paint sets.

Health and First Aid: Toilet paper, soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes, Band-Aids, sewing supplies.

Other Needs

Clothing: Shirts, pants, dresses, skirts, hats, raincoats, socks, shoes, light sweaters and jackets.

Toys: Board games, puzzles, toy figures, cars, etc..

Please drop off donations in the school office 8-5 M-F. Louisa Boren STEM K-8 is located at 5950 Delridge Way SW. The last day to bring in donations for Sister Schools is November 1 (this Thursday).

To learn more about Sister Schools (including a link to make direct donations) visit: sisterschools.org