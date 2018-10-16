West Seattle schools: Highland Park Elementary Move-A-Thon in the fall sunshine

Thanks to Highland Park Elementary PTA president Laura Olson for the photos and report:

The sun was shining for Highland Park Elementary’s second annual Move-A-Thon! Students wore their own individually tie-dyed spirit wear as they walked, skipped, and ran to the cheers of staff and parents.

A big thanks to our PTA volunteers who made this event possible and our sponsor Rain City West Screen Printing. While this was primarily a fitness celebration, it’s also a fundraiser. If you want to support the HPE PTA in it’s continuing good works, you are welcome to contribute!