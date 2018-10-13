West Seattle, Washington

14 Sunday

51℉

UPDATE: Shooting investigation on 17th SW, 1 to hospital

October 13, 2018 10:39 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | Delridge | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

10:39 PM: Another “scenes of violence” response in South Delridge: This time, per dispatch, someone showed up in the 9200 block of 17th SW [map] and said they had been shot in the leg. Updates to come.

10:43 PM: Police arriving at the scene – reported to be in an apartment-building parking lot – are getting reports that a vehicle might have been associated with the shooting, possibly a light-colored SUV.

10:57 PM: The 30-year-old victim is reported to have a gunshot wound to his left leg and is being taken to Harborview by SFD medic unit. No further description of circumstances or suspect(s).

Share This

2 Replies to "UPDATE: Shooting investigation on 17th SW, 1 to hospital"

  • m October 13, 2018 (10:59 pm)
    Reply

    Any word yet on whether all of these incidents tonight are related? Too much action happening in the neighborhood.

    • WSB October 13, 2018 (11:05 pm)
      Reply

      Far as I can tell, way too early for that to be known. They were still trying to sort out who did what to whom in the earlier incident. I hope to get the eventual incident reports on Monday but that can be hit/miss. Also remember the Crime Prevention Council meeting is on Tuesday night and that’s a good place for an overview, provided someone is there to ask questions… TR

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.