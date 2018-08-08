8 for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Empty moon-snail shell during recent low tide, photographed by Trileigh Tucker)

Welcome to August!

WADING POOLS: We just checked the hotline and the city says they’ll be open: Wednesday in West Seattle means Lincoln Park until 8 pm (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), Hiawatha 12 pm-6:30 pm (Walnut/Lander), EC Hughes 12 pm-7 pm (2805 SW Holden).

EFFECTIVE ACTIVISM: Find out about it at the Hot Topics for Seniors event today at noon at Southwest Library. (9010 35th SW)

GIZMOS AND GADGETS: Free drop-in program at Delridge Library, 1-3 pm, no registration required. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AT THE MOVIES: At the Senior Center of West Seattle, 1 pm today, the featured movie is “Station West” (1948), $1 members/$2 nonmembers. (4217 SW Oregon)

HIGH POINT MARKET GARDEN FARMSTAND: This summer’s fourth weekly farmstand for organic produce grown right where it’s sold, 4 pm-7 pm. (32nd SW & SW Juneau)

JIM PAGE: Singer-songwriter performs tonight at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

‘GET FIT, WEST SEATTLE’ INFO NIGHT: 7 pm at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) to find out about the next “Get Fit, West Seattle,” which starts next Saturday – a program to get you running toward a half-marathon this fall. Free! RSVP info is in our calendar listing. (2743 California SW)

OPEN MICROPHONE: The signups start at 7:30 pm at The Skylark. All ages until 10 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

THE FULL LIST … is via our complete calendar!