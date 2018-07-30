FOLLOWUP: Authorities identify man shot and killed Saturday

(WSB photo, Saturday)

4:02 PM: The man found shot to death in the 8400 block of 1st Avenue S. in southeast West Seattle on Saturday afternoon was identified today as 30-year-old Micaiah Kotthoff. The King County Medical Examiner says he died from a gunshot wound to the head. Police tell WSB that no one’s been arrested and there’s nothing new to say regarding the investigation; on Saturday, they said that a witness described the vehicle that took off, possibly after dumping the victim, only as “gray.” They also have no new information regarding whether the killing is linked to the non-fatal shooting whose victim turned up outside Arrowhead Gardens later in the day. If you have any information, the SPD tipline is 206-233-5000.

ADDED 4:31 PM: The most recent public record, from May, shows the victim with a Highland Park address.