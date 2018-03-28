FOLLOWUP: Avalon repaving project still on for 2019, SDOT says

We’re continuing to follow up on some of the major public-works projects that have been in the works for West Seattle.

(2016 map of proposed Avalon/35th paving/rechannelization project zone)

We asked SDOT about the status of the Avalon Way (and a bit of 35th SW) paving project, first announced last year as potentially planned for construction in 2019, right after completion of Fauntleroy Boulevard. Since the latter project is now on indefinite hold pending light-rail decisionmaking, we wondered where that left Avalon. SDOT project spokesperson Dan Anderson tells WSB today that “construction is still scheduled for 2019. We’re working on the design this year – getting it from 10% level to 90%.” Next round of public updates is planned for “the latter part of April,” Anderson says. One big question will be what type of rechannelization is in the next version of the design – the early proposal unveiled last year, as we reported, included removal of more than 20 on-street parking spaces near the Luna Park business district.