CRIME WATCH: White Center double-murder suspect in jail

March 3, 2018 8:39 pm
8:39 PM: Our routine check of the King County Jail roster tonight shows the current list of inmates includes Merle Buchanan, who’s been wanted for weeks in connection with the double murder in White Center two months ago. The King County Sheriff’s Office announced on January 25th that they were looking for him, almost three weeks after the shooting deaths. He was booked on Friday afternoon, according to the jail register, with bail set at $1.1 million – including $100,000 for a domestic-violence-related warrant. Court records show he is not yet charged in the shooting deaths.

11:18 PM: We asked KCSO’s public-information officer Sgt. Ryan Abbott for more details. He says Buchanan turned himself in to Seattle Police. He is expecting more information on Monday, which is also when we’ll be checking with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to follow the case through the courts.

  • Alki resident March 3, 2018 (10:17 pm)
    It’s posted on all the news channels too. Finally got this dangerous guy off the streets. 

    • WSB March 3, 2018 (10:30 pm)
      Not seeing it on home pages except way down 13’s, and a Google News search brings up only our crosspost on White Center Now. But I would expect others to report it too, as checking the jail register is certainly a regular task of assignment desks. KCSO’s PIO hadn’t heard until I asked for details, which he’s seeking. – TR (Update – just heard back & added to story.)

