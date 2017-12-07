LOVE ORCAS? Be at The Whale Trail’s winter gathering Tuesday

(Photo by Mark Sears, permit 16163-01)

We’ve reveled in whale-watching opportunities as the Southern Resident Killer Whales visited multiple times the past few weeks … but concern is rising, along with the joy. What’s the current reality of their situation? Next Tuesday, 6 pm at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), is your chance to find out, courtesy of The Whale Trail:

There are just 76 individuals in the Southern Resident Killer Whale population – a near-historical low. What can we do to prevent these beloved and iconic pods from going extinct? Join us to hear the latest about J, K and L pods, and learn what you can do to help.

At the Whale Trail Winter Gathering, local photographers and researchers will share stories and photos of orcas and other marine mammals who share our waters. Hear about recent encounters with southern resident orcas, and other sightings near West Seattle this year.

We’ll also have signed copies of Erich Hoyt’s latest book The Encyclopedia of Whale, Dolphins, and Porpoises for sale, and other goodies!

Bring your questions, concerns, ideas, stories and poems. Together, we’ll find light in the dark for the whales.

Buy tickets now to reserve your seat. (Kids under 12 are free.) Look forward to seeing you there!

About The Whale Trail

The Whale Trail is a series of sites around the region where the public may view orcas and other marine mammals from shore. Our mission is to inspire appreciation and stewardship of whales and our marine environment. Our overarching goal is to ensure the southern resident orcas recover from the threat of extinction.

Through our current sites and signs, including two on every Washington State ferry, we reach more than 50 million people each year. The Whale Trail is currently adding new sites along the west coast, from California to British Columbia, throughout the southern resident orcas’ range and beyond.