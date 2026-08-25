Here’s what’s happening on your West Seattle Tuesday

(Weather Watch Park – photo by Bob Burns)

Here’s our list of highlights for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SUMMER FOOD DRIVE: The food drive is continuing at West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW; WSB sponsor) – our story has the list of what is most needed.

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New postcard-writers as well as returnees are welcome at this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

SPRAYPARK SEASON: Daily operations continue at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) – free, scheduled 11 am-8 pm daily.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon lunch meeting at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW) – today’s featured speaker, Transitional Resources‘ new executive director.

WADING POOL OPEN: Just one West Seattle wading pool still open today – noon to 7 pm at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way, upper park near the north lot).

COLMAN POOL: Noon-7 pm, daily sessions continue at the outdoor saltwater pool on the shore at Lincoln Park – see the schedule here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

CHESS CLUB: All levels! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

OTHER EVENTS AT THE CENTER: Dozens every week! Go here for the full Center for Active Living calendar.

NO CITY COUNCIL MEETING: The council’s end-of-summer recess continues.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-7 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases. “Wine wars” in the spotlight tonight – Northwest vs. Italy.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

TUESDAY NIGHT SUPPER CLUB: Alki Kayak Tours and Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor) are presenting this weekly event for stand-up paddleboarders – details here – 5:30 pm. (1660 Harbor SW)

NO INTERFAITH FREEDOM VIGIL THIS WEEK: But organizers say they’ll be back after a few weeks off.

STORY TIME IN THE GARDEN: 6 pm at Delridge P-Patch (5078 25th SW), weekly story time for kids, followed by a garden activity.

OPEN MIC: 6:30 pm signups, 7 pm music – weekly open mic hosted by Levi Said at Tim’s (16th SW and SW 98th) in White Center.

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

PASS THE AUX: “New interactive music game” at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), 7 pm.

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM BOOK CLUB: 7 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW).Go here to see this month

LISTENING PARTY AT EASY STREET: 7 pm, early-listening party for new music by Billy Strings, no cover, all ages. (4559 California SW)

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: Weekly lessons at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), 7 pm – lots of info in our ongoing calendar listing.

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group meditation at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034-A California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you go.

BINGO! Play free weekly Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four Tuesday trivia venues – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 pm and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free, hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia … 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink … 7 pm at Admiral Pub, free to play, prizes. (2306 California SW).

KARAOKE AT POGGIE TAVERN: 9 pm until 1:30 am, your turn to sing! (4717 California SW)

Organizing an event, fundraiser, class, performance, gathering, etc.? Tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!