Another school ribboncutting: Our Lady of Guadalupe ceremony next week

Alki Elementary is not the only West Seattle school having a dedication ceremony before school starts.

(Photo courtesy Our Lady of Guadalupe)

Back in June, with the photo above, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School announced its “summer of construction,” and the celebration is next week:

Join us Wednesday, September 2nd at 5:00 PM for a special Ribbon Cutting and Blessing! Let’s gather as a community to celebrate the transformation of our school campus and give heartfelt thanks to those who made it happen! Our deepest gratitude goes to the Fulcrum Foundation, Shea Homes, Knipp Contracting, the Archdiocese of Seattle Office for Catholic Schools and the dedicated construction team at KNIPP Construction. Thanks to their extraordinary generosity of time, talent, and treasure, our students now have an updated space designed to inspire learning, leadership, service, and prayer for years to come. We also want to thank our parish and school staff, parishioners, and neighbors for your patience and positivity throughout this process.

OLG School is on the southwest corner of 34th and Myrtle. The June announcement details the work that was done, including a new roof and windows.