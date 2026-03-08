WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Two kindergarten tours this week; local PK-8 invites you to visit too

Even before the arrival of spring, families are finalizing school plans for next fall. Three of the peninsula’s Seattle Public Schools have opportunities to visit:

LAFAYETTE KINDERGARTEN TOUR: Lafayette Elementary will be hosting a Kindergarten Tour for incoming kindergarten families tomorrow morning (Monday, March 9), at 8:15 am. The announcement says “the tour is a great opportunity for parents and caregivers to see the school, learn about the kindergarten program, and ask questions.” Lafayette is at 2645 California SW.

FAIRMOUNT PARK KINDERGARTEN TOUR: On Tuesday evening (March 10), Fairmount Park Elementary is offering a kindergarten tour. Just be at the school (3800 SW Findlay) at 5 pm.

LOUISA BOREN STEM STILL HAS SPOTS: No planned tour this week, but you can schedule a visit. Here’s the announcement sent by the Louisa Boren STEM K-8 PTA:

Louisa Boren STEM PK8 still has a few spots left for the `26-27 school year! *SPS will be accepting late School Choice applications through March 31st, 2026* We are a SPS PreK-8 Option School in West Seattle that uses Project-Based Learning with a STEM focus. If you’re looking for a smaller environment, hands on learning, strong community and a unique curriculum our school may be a great option for your family! Please reach out to tours@stemk8pta.org to schedule a time to come check us out, or with any questions! Learn more about our school: stemk8pta.org

Boren STEM is at 5950 Delridge Way SW. General SPS enrollment info is here.