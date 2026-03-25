FOLLOWUP: Final tally for this year’s West Seattle recycle/reuse/shred event – and your next chance

(WSB photo, Saturday)

If you took recyclables and/or shreddable paper to last Saturday’s event at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) presented by the West Seattle Junction Association and West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, you were one of 503 participants. The local organizations’ partners at Waste Management also reported, “We saw 84% of residents coming from single-family homes, 11% of residents coming from apartments/condominiums, and 5% of residents coming from townhomes. The most popular items that were donated by number of households were appliances/electronics, shredded paper, and batteries/lightbulbs. The least popular items were propane canisters and clothing/textiles. An interesting note is that we saw a 50% reduction in the amount of foam collected (likely due to less amount of Styrofoam packaging being created).”

If you missed it, there’s annther big free-dropoff recycling event coming up in a month, the spring Recycle Roundup at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), exactly one month away, 9 am-3 pm Saturday, April 25 – here’s the list of what will and won’t be accepted.