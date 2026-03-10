Admiral, Fauntleroy neighborhood gatherings, West Seattle Community Orchestras concert, dine-out fundraiser, more for your Tuesday

(Sunrise photo by Mike Burns)

Here are our event notes/reminders/listings for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE PLAYSPACE AT CHURCH OF NAZARENE: Open until noon for little ones and their caregivers. (42nd SW and SW Juneau)

KALEIDOSCOPE PLAY & LEARN: This weekly event at at Bridge School Cooperative Elementary is happening today, 10 am-noon. (10300 28th SW)

SUPPORT SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE CULINARY STUDENTS: Otter’s Den Food Truck pop-up 10:30 am–12:30 pm – Clock Tower main campus square. (6000 16th SW)

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New postcard-writers as well as returnees are welcome at this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon Tuesdays, lunch meetings at West Seattle Golf Course, today with artist Saya Moriyasu . (4470 35th SW)

CHESS CLUB: All levels welcome to play! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.

OTHER EVENTS AT THE CENTER: Dozens every week! Go here for the full Center for Active Living calendar.

CITY COUNCIL: At 2 pm, the council holds its main weekly meeting. Today’s agenda explains how to comment and/or watch.

WHERE DOES IT GO? Visit High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond) between 2 and 4 pm to get practical advice on reducing waste.

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: 3:30 pm baseball jamboree with Chief Sealth IHS, Nathan Hale HS, Cedarcrest HS at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

TILDEN DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: 4-8 pm, get food from/at West Wings (2329 California SW) and tell them you’re supporting Tilden School (WSB sponsor) so they’ll get a share of the proceeds!

RESTAURANT POP-UP: Crave is at The Neighborhood, now every Tuesday (6503 California SW), 4-8 pm or until sold out.

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

KINDERGARTEN TOUR: Fairmount Park Elementary (3800 SW Findlay) welcomes prospective kindergarteners and their families tonight, 5-6 pm. No RSVP necessary.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-8 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 6 pm board meeting at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW).

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY ORCHESTRAS: First of two free concerts this week! 6 pm at Chief Sealth IHS (2600 SW Thistle).

WESTIES RUN CLUB SPECIAL RUN: The club is teaming up with Orca Running Club at 6 pm at Lincoln Park‘s Little League field. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS: Monthly gathering, 6 pm at West Seattle Coworking (9030 35th SW; WSB sponsor).

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

OPEN CHOIR REHEARSALS: 6:30 pm Tuesdays at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (3940 41st SW), come sing with the Boeing Employees Choir, even if you don’t work for Boeing – email in advance to RSVP.

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: Come see what’s up – and what’s coming up – in the neighborhood, and meet more neighbors! 7 pm at Admiral HUB (4320 SW Hill), with special guests from the city’s CARE Team.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: Weekly lessons continue, 7 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), details in our calendar listing.

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group meditation at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034-A California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you go.

BINGO: Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 5: Five places where you can play trivia on Tuesdays – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 pm and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub, free, prizes. (2306 California SW) … Trivia at Christos on Alki (2508 Alki SW), 7:15 pm.

