WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 23 notes!

(Looking west, that’s the West Duwamish Greenbelt at center – photo by Anne Higuera)

Happy Saturday! The highlights are as usual mostly from the West Seattle Event Calendar:

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: At West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor), you can join the Saturday 8 am free group run.

GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION: After a couple days “soft open,” it’s grand opening day for Mud Bay‘s new location kitty-corner from their old one. Doors open at 9 am. (2358 California SW)

FREE MEDITATION: Get a quiet start to the weekend with Heavily Meditated, 9 am free meditation at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

INTRODUCTORY WALK and WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 9:30 am, walk a mile before the 10 am well-being walk (or just show up for that one). Both start from 47th SW and Fontanelle.

(Plants @ SSC Garden Center – photo by Margaret)

SSC GARDEN CENTER: 10 am-3 pm, open today! New plants in! North end of campus at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor)

COMPOST GIVEAWAY & PLANT SWAP: 10 am-2 pm, compost while it lasts – bring your own container! – at Highland Park Improvement Club‘s past-and-future building site (1116 SW Holden), and plant/seed swap too.

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

RESONANT HEALING: Political grief circle and sound bath, 10:30 am at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW) – preregister here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am free, weekly, in-person, critique-free group – details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), geared to families with kids up to 5 years old.

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open, noon-4 pm (61st SW and SW Stevens).

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center welcomes the public on Saturdays, noon-3 pm. Free. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open, with wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: Open 1-6 pm on north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

FREE MASSAGE: 3-5 pm walk-in clinic offering short, specific massages at Nepenthe. (9447 35th SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm at C & P Coffeehouse (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Phil and Friends perform. Free, all ages.

ASTRA LUMINA: Last weekend, the celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, first admission 6:30 pm. Tickets and info here; extended through February.

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG: Online tickets are sold out for ArtsWest‘s 7:30 pm performance, but you can check at the box office to see if anything opened up. (4711 California SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: At 7 pm, GLAM: Seattle’s Bearded Drag Show, tickets here. All ages. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM: 9 pm, DJ GeoD . (4547 California SW)

SK8 PARTY: 9 pm-midnight at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW), with rotating DJs spinning old-school funk & hip-hop, $18 plus $5 skate rental.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

Have a West Seattle event coming up? If community members are welcome, your event is welcome to a listing on our calendar, free of charge, always! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!