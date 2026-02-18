Here’s our list for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Tuesday sunshine, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Lots of possibilities today including Ash Wednesday events – here are highlights, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 10 am Wednesday walks leave from 47th/Fontanelle (so if you didn’t see this in the calendar in time, here’s a reminder for next week).

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at the bookstore. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

ASH WEDNESDAY SERVICE & COMMUNITY ASH WALK-BY: Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) has a noon Ash Wednesday service and, whether you attend that or not, a comunity “walk-by” 1-2 pm where you can walk up to the church exterior and be marked with ashes. Info on both here.

PLAY AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 2-4 pm, play at the new location of Missing Piece (4707 California SW).

FREE MOVIE: All ages movie, 2:30 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), “Gabby’s Dollhouse.”

ART WORKSHOP: Drop-in art for kids withRec ‘N The Streets at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW), 3-4:30 pm.

BRICK BUDDIES: 3-4:30 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW), drop-in building with Legos, Picassos, other building sets.

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: Canceled this week because of school break.

ROCK BAND GAMING AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 5-10 pm, weekly event in South Delridge! (9444 Delridge Way SW)

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Repair your broken item instead of throwing it out! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

POTTERINGS OPEN STUDIO: 6-8 pm, drop in and create at this cozy pottery studio. (3400 Harbor SW)

POETRYBRIDGE AT C & P: The poetry community gathers at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 6 pm.

ASH WEDNESDAY AT ADMIRAL CHURCH: As reported here Tuesday, tonight’s 6 pm Ash Wednesday service at Admiral Church‘s temporary location (3050 California SW, enter at 42nd/Hanford) is the first service that will be led by the church’s new pastor Rev. Jermell Witherspoon.

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: You’re invited to this 6 pm meetup at Great American Diner/Bar (4752 California SW).

KUNDALINI YOGA: Now at 6 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska). $35.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: Get moving at midweek on the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) tonight – all welcome, all paces!

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

LISTENING PARTY AT EASY STREET: Be among the first to hear Mumford & Sons‘ “Prizefighter,” 7 pm, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

MUSIC BINGO: Weekly music bingo at at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 5: Five West Seattle trivia venues on our Wednesday list: at Future Primitive Beach Bar (2536 Alki SW), 7 pm, free to play … 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), free to play … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has Wednesday trivia at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, it’s trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: West Seattle’s longest-running open mic! 7:30 pm signups for the weekly event at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT ADMIRAL PUB: Sing at the pub starting at 8:45 pm, after trivia. (2306 California SW)

Planning something that’s open to community participation/observation? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!