YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle Nursery needs your old books

West Seattle Nursery (WSB sponsor), featured here earlier in the week for a big donation, now has a request for you:

We need old books for the display garden we are doing for the NW Flower and Garden Festival next month.

It doesn’t matter what the subject is and people should not donate books they want to get back. We will be breaking some of them up for part of the project.

If people want to clean out their shelves, they can bring their old books to the Garden Center. We have a Book Drop table set up there.