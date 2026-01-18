WEEK AHEAD: Sun’s not done. King tides almost are.

One more “week ahead” preview – this time, what’s in two types of forecasts:

SUN’S NOT DONE: Jen sent that photo of tonight’s sunset reflected off the downtown skyline. It’s a reminder that precipitation doesn’t return to the forecast until Thursday. Sunshine is expected tomorrow; then clouds are expected tp start their comeback, but “a chance of rain or snow” doesn’t appear until Thursday night. Temperatures are likely to remain in the normal range – upper 40s highs, upper 30s lows.

KING TIDES’ FINAL APPEARANCES: The morning high tides will be above 12 feet all week, peaking at 12.6 feet on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday mornings (January 22-24), then again on February 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, with the highest high tides dropping below 12 feet entirely by late March.