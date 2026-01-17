Two West Seattle recycle/reuse dates to save for spring 2026

Something else the sunshine brings to mind … spring cleaning, and the free West Seattle recycle/reuse events that can help with it. Here are two dates to save (both Saturdays):

(WSB photo from March 2025)

MARCH 21: The annual recycle/reuse event organized by the West Seattle Junction Association and West Seattle Chamber of Commerce is set for this date. This is in partnership with multiple organizations that accept a variety of recyclable/reusable items. We don’t have this year’s specifics yet – and the location might change from past years – but we’re told you can definitely count on this date.

APRIL 25: This will bring Fauntleroy UCC‘s next twice-yearly Recycle Roundup – one partner but a long list of items they’ll accept, including electronics, and plenty of capacity. (We usually are able to publish that list well in advance; not this early, though.)

UNTIL THEN: Can’t wait to dispose of some items? Find options via the Seattle Public Utilities “Where Does It Go?” lookup.