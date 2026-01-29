Memorial service Saturday for Robert G. Butzerin, 1964-2026

Family and friends will gather Saturday to remember Bob Butzerin, and are sharing this remembrance with the community:

Robert George Butzerin

January 30, 1964 — January 18, 2026

Robert “Bob” Butzerin was a Veteran of Operation Desert Storm (1990/91) as well as Iraq (2003). He worked at Providence Mount St. Vincent until his retirement in 2024.

Bob is survived by his loving wife Jodi, daughter Kayla (Grant) and son Kyle (Hannah). He also leaves behind his identical twin and best friend Peter, sisters JoAnne, Teresa, Carla and Mary, many nieces and nephews who adored him.

Visitation, Rosary, & Funeral Mass

Saturday, January 31, 2026

11:00 am – Funeral Mass Begins at 12 pm

St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church

30525 8th Avenue South, Federal Way

Please sign the guestbook, share memories and photos of Bob at emmickfunerals.com/obituaries/Robert-Butzerin or forevermissed.com/robert-george-butzerin

Arrangements Entrusted to Emmick Family Funeral Home of West Seattle