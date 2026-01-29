Memorial service Saturday for Robert G. Butzerin, 1964-2026

Family and friends will gather Saturday to remember Bob Butzerin, and are sharing this remembrance with the community:
Robert George Butzerin
January 30, 1964 — January 18, 2026
Robert “Bob” Butzerin was a Veteran of Operation Desert Storm (1990/91) as well as Iraq (2003). He worked at Providence Mount St. Vincent until his retirement in 2024.
Bob is survived by his loving wife Jodi, daughter Kayla (Grant) and son Kyle (Hannah). He also leaves behind his identical twin and best friend Peter, sisters JoAnne, Teresa, Carla and Mary, many nieces and nephews who adored him.
Visitation, Rosary, & Funeral Mass
Saturday, January 31, 2026
11:00 am – Funeral Mass Begins at 12 pm
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
30525 8th Avenue South, Federal Way
Please sign the guestbook, share memories and photos of Bob at emmickfunerals.com/obituaries/Robert-Butzerin or forevermissed.com/robert-george-butzerin
Arrangements Entrusted to Emmick Family Funeral Home of West Seattle
