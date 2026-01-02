Looking for a preschool? Here’s the place to be Tuesday

If you’re starting the year with a decision to make about school for a very young member of the family – don’t miss the West Seattle Preschool Fair on Tuesday:

West Seattle Preschool Fair – January 6, 5:30 to 7:00 pm

Hope School Gym: 4100 SW Genesee St (Gym Entrance on Genesee). Parking available in the lot on the east side of 41st and Genesee St. Look for signs.

Parents of preschool-age students are invited to attend the West Seattle Preschool Fair January 6th at 5:30.

Twelve local preschools will be in attendance to inform you about their programs and help answer questions about preschool readiness. January is a perfect time to begin your search for the program that meets the needs of your student, and what better way to research than to have access to all these programs in one spot! You can pre-register by clicking here. Children are welcome! Questions? Email event organizer Sally Heit at sheit@hopeseattle.org.

Our participants are:

Holy Rosary Preschool

Hope Lutheran Preschool

ARK Preschool

The Bridge School Cooperative Elementary

Bright Horizons at West Seattle

Westside Wonderspace

The Cove School

Community School of West Seattle

SSC Cooperative Preschools and Parent Education Program

Urban Nature Preschool LLC

Cometa Playschool

West Seattle Montessori

Also:

Sunshine Music

The Little Gym of West Seattle