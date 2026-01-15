West Seattle, Washington

15 Thursday

43℉

COUNTDOWN: One week until Chief Sealth International High School open house

January 15, 2026 7:09 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

One week from tonight, Chief Sealth International High School opens its doors to prospective students and their families for an open house. School administrators asked us to share the reminder. The open house starts at 5:45 pm Thursday, January 22. Here’s a brief preview on the school website. A student panel will be there to answer questions, along with staff. Food will be provided in the Galleria, and interpretation will be available in Spanish, Somali, and Oromo. CSIHS is at 2600 SW Thistle.

Share This

No Replies to "COUNTDOWN: One week until Chief Sealth International High School open house"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.