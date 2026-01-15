COUNTDOWN: One week until Chief Sealth International High School open house

One week from tonight, Chief Sealth International High School opens its doors to prospective students and their families for an open house. School administrators asked us to share the reminder. The open house starts at 5:45 pm Thursday, January 22. Here’s a brief preview on the school website. A student panel will be there to answer questions, along with staff. Food will be provided in the Galleria, and interpretation will be available in Spanish, Somali, and Oromo. CSIHS is at 2600 SW Thistle.