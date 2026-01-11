11 possibilities on our list for your West Seattle Friday!

Here’s what’s happening today/tonight – mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER It’s open again and having a sale. 10 am-3 pm at north end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus (6000 16th SW).

BABY STORY TIME: 11-11:30 am at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) to learn about local history – open noon-4 pm today.

ENGLISH CONVERSATION CIRCLE: New session starts at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 12:30 pm-2 pm Fridays, no registration required.

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy by the bottle.

HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL: 2 games at West Seattle High School (3000 California SW) that are both sold out – girls vs. Lakeside at 5:30 and boys vs. Rainier Beach at 8:30 pm – and one at Chief Sealth IHS (2600 SW Thistle), girls vs. Mt. Tohoma at 7 pm, preceded by tribute to the late Regina Rogers-Wright.

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: 6-8 pm, Songwriters’ Showcase at C & P Coffee. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all ages, no cover.

LIVE AT EASY STREET: Tiny Monsters perform at 7 pm, all ages, no cover. (4559 California SW)

LIVE AT TIM’S: 8 pm, Taylor Swift tribute band Red Karma, $15-$20 cover. (16th/98th, White Center)

BACK TO SPINNING: Revelry Room reopens tonight (4547 California SW).

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING WITH MUSIC: Tonight, skate to Man Plus & Atomic Pines, 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

