TICKET TIME! Westside School hosting kid-music concert with Recess Monkey

Before we get to today’s event list, a look to something further in the future, but with tickets available now: A fun kid-music concert open to the entire community is coming up at Westside School (10404 34th SW; WSB sponsor) – Recess Monkey is performing as a fundraiser for the West Seattle Food Bank! Here’s the announcement:

Seattle’s beloved kids’ music band Recess Monkey will perform at Westside School on Saturday, January 31, 2026, from 10:30 to 11:15 am in the Westside Theater. Known for their clever lyrics, playful personalities, and upbeat sound, Recess Monkey delivers a lively, interactive musical experience that gets everyone — big and small — up and moving.

The performance is open to the public, offering a fun, engaging morning of music for families in the Seattle area. Attendees can expect sing-alongs, dancing, and an energetic show that appeals to children of all ages.

Tickets & Info: $10 per family, benefitting the West Seattle Food Bank. Click here to find out more and purchase tickets.