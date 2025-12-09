Tangelo Health: Welcoming a new WSB sponsor

Today we welcome Tangelo Health (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW) as a new WSB sponsor, That means Tangelo Health gets to tell you about what they do:

Welcome to Tangelo: Your Destination for Chiropractic & Rehabilitation Care in West Seattle

West Seattle, meet Tangelo Health! Your trusted clinic for chiropractic and rehabilitative care designed to help you move better, feel better, and live better. With over 15 years of experience serving the Greater Seattle community, Tangelo delivers proven techniques with personalized treatment plans that create real, lasting relief. Our mission is simple: reduce pain, restore mobility, and help you get back to what you love.

Healing That’s Personal, Proven, and Results-Driven

At Tangelo, every patient receives an individualized treatment plan tailored to their specific needs and goals. Whether you’re recovering from an injury, dealing with chronic pain, or looking to improve your overall function, our team focuses on addressing the root cause, not just the symptoms. Our long-standing presence and thousands of positive outcomes reflect the consistent results patients trust.

Conditions We Treat

Our providers care for a wide range of conditions, including:

-Back and neck pain

-Sciatica

-Shoulder, knee, hip, and ankle injuries

-Tendonitis and overuse injuries

-Postural dysfunction

-Sports injuries

-Auto-injury–related pain

-Mobility limitations and chronic discomfort

No matter the condition, we help you move confidently, recover fully, and get back to feeling your best.

What Sets Tangelo Apart

-Comprehensive chiropractic and rehabilitative services

-Customized treatment plans focused on you feeling better, faster

-Experienced practitioners with years of proven success

-Thousands of satisfied patients and trusted reviews

-Advanced therapies, including MLS Laser Therapy and Spinal Decompression Therapy

These tools, combined with our hands-on approach, help patients experience faster relief, improved function, and long-term results. With expert care, advanced therapies, and a team committed to helping you feel better and move better, we’re here to guide you every step of the way. Book an appointment here.

