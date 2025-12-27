West Seattle, Washington

27 Saturday

36℉

Here’s what changes when state ferries start winter schedule Sunday

December 27, 2025 6:00 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Fauntleroy | Transportation | West Seattle news

(Mid-December photo by Jerry Simmons)

One week into winter, Washington State Ferries will launch its winter schedule tomorrow. Here’s what WSF says will change:

Our winter sailing schedule starts Sunday, Dec. 28 and lasts through March 21, 2026. There will be schedule changes for two routes:

-The Seattle/Bremerton route will run a revised winter schedule due to terminal construction.
-The Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route will switch to the two-boat weekend schedule used each winter.

As a reminder, the Anacortes/San Juan Islands will continue with the fall schedule. This same schedule now runs in the fall, winter, and spring, moving the route to an improved, two-season schedule.

All other routes will operate on their regular winter schedule, available online now.

Share This

No Replies to "Here's what changes when state ferries start winter schedule Sunday"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.