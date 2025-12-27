Here’s what changes when state ferries start winter schedule Sunday

(Mid-December photo by Jerry Simmons)
One week into winter, Washington State Ferries will launch its winter schedule tomorrow. Here’s what WSF says will change:
Our winter sailing schedule starts Sunday, Dec. 28 and lasts through March 21, 2026. There will be schedule changes for two routes:
-The Seattle/Bremerton route will run a revised winter schedule due to terminal construction.
-The Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route will switch to the two-boat weekend schedule used each winter.
As a reminder, the Anacortes/San Juan Islands will continue with the fall schedule. This same schedule now runs in the fall, winter, and spring, moving the route to an improved, two-season schedule.
All other routes will operate on their regular winter schedule, available online now.
