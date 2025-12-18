Bring on Season 2! West Seattle Rhodies FC celebrates at launch party

(WSB photos)

Seattle is going into a huge year for soccer – but it’s not just about the FIFA World Cup. It’s about local teams too – like West Seattle’s own Rhodies FC, whose second season got a kickoff celebration tonight at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor).

Those on hand to celebrate included owners Kaitlyn Jackson (L) and Jessica Pierce (R) bookending players Olivia Shih, Giovanna Hansen, Audrey Cromett, Hailey Still, and Vivian Gaither:

Supporting them from the merch table were Riley Pierce and Louis Hernandez:

Viscon Cellars is a Rhodies FC sponsor, so its wine bar/tasting room was the perfect place for the party:

Season tickets are available now for Rhodies FC and its sibling club West Seattle Junction FC, and season schedules are due out soon.